Fairy Tail Creator Ushers In the New Year With Special Art

Fairy Tail's creator said goodbye to a very busy 2023, and is welcoming the start of 2024 with some special new art! Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima is likely one of the busiest manga creators working today. While Fairy Tail ended its official manga run a few years ago, Mashima has continued the franchise with an official sequel series that he still helps to craft to this day. Not only that, but 2023 saw the start of the final arc of his science fantasy series, Edens Zero. All the while, Mashima even kicked off a new manga series, Dead Rock, as well.

It was a very busy 2023 for Mashima, and will likely be an even busier 2024 as the creator likely even has more projects now in the works. As for now, the creator has capped off an eventual 2023 with some special new art highlighting the three main heroes for each of his ongoing works. To also welcome 2024 and the Year of the Dragon, Mashima has also shared a very cool sketch of Natsu's father Igneel with fans on social media. You can check them out below.

What's Next for Fairy Tail?

Along with Edens Zero and Dead Rock's ongoing manga, the Fairy Tail franchise will be branching out even more in the near future as the official sequel manga, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, is getting an anime adaptation of its own. A release date or window has yet to be announced for the sequel anime, however, so if you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel manga before the anime premieres, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics USA for an English language release. Hopefully we get an update in 2024.

They hype the events of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What are you hoping to see from Fairy Tail in 2024? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!