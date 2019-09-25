Fairy Tail Anime Hypes Final Episode with New Artwork

All good things must come to an end, and Fairy Tail is no different. Over the years, the franchise has been a top performer for Shonen lovers, and the end of its manga signaled an end for its anime. While the series lives on in a sequel, the original Fairy Tail run is numbered on TV as its final season has a few episodes left. Now, the show’s team is hyping the release, and fans are feeling emotional about the whole ordeal.

Recently, a brand-new piece of artwork was posted by the anime staff of Fairy Tail. The drawing is colored with green and red highlights which shows a slew of Fairy Tail guild members. In the front, Makarov is seen throwing up a peace sign alongside Erza to his right. To the other side, Wendy is looking adorable with some horns sprouting from her head, and Marijane is standing just behind her. Others like Levy can be seen in the illustration, and that’s not all.

Yes, Carla is chilling in this photo, and she is joined by Panther Lily. Now, the question is where in the world is Gajeel if his Exceed is chilling over here!

For fans, this artwork is a nice gift but also a very sobering reminder. Fairy Tail is nearly at its end with only one more episodes to go before the series ends. Of course, many are hoping the franchise carries on its anime legacy with an adaptation of its sequel. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is deep into its first saga at this point, and fans are loving its exploration of God Dragons. So here’s to hoping Natsu has more to do on the small screen down the line!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.