‘Fairy Tail’ Premiere Stills Highlight Erza, Gray

If you have been missing your favorite Fairy Tail members, you are in for a treat this week. At long last, the magic guild will return to TV, and its anime has a special sneak-peek out of its final season’s premiere.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Fairy Tail shared a brand-new look at its upcoming season. As you can see below, the post contains stills of two familiar mages, and they look surprisingly serious.

Of course, Gray Fullbuster is still shirtless. Even in the most dire situations, he’s not going to stay clothed.

The stills show off Gray and Erza Scarlet as the pair show off some battle wounds. In the first preview, Gray can be seen shirtless and hunched over, looking forward while a dozen scratches litter his body. In the following image, Erza can be found staring ahead, and her somber demeanor is only made more intense with her bandaged cheek.

For fans, this check-up is a long-awaited one, and it will hold them off until Fairy Tail goes live later this week. Many will be wondering why the duo here are scuffed up, but the scene could be taken from the show’s last episode. As fans will remember, the anime’s last mainline episode debuted in December 2015, and it followed the aftermath of the ‘Tartaros’ arc. With Zeref on the run, the Fairy Tail members were left nursing their wounds from the fight, and this new season will likely pick up with how the recently disassembled guild is handling coping with the huge battle.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.

If you want more Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The bi-weekly title follows Natsu as he and his comrades undertake a fabled ‘100 Years Mission’ requiring them to seal a slew of so-called God Dragons in a distant land.