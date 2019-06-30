Fairy Tail Creator Celebrates Edens Zero’s First Anniversary

Fairy Tail’s creator has had a rather busy year. Not only did Hiro Mashima help oversee the beginning of Fairy Tail‘s sequel and a slew of spin-offs, but the series trekked out with its final anime season. To top it all off, Mashima began a brand-new series known as Edens Zero, and something special has come from the project.

A round of congratulations are in order! Edens Zero has turned one-year-old, and Mashima is ready to celebrate.

Taking to Twitter, the artist behind Fairy Tail and Edens Zero drew a little sketch to celebrate the birthday.

“Tomorrow’s magazine will be released and celebrate the first anniversary of Edens Zero! Thanks to everyone for their support over this last year! Thank you always!”

As you can see above, Mashima drew a black-and-white sketch to welcome in the birthday. For its first anniversary, Mashima posted a drawing of the series’ leads Shiki Granbell and Rebecca. The former can be seen standing front and center as expected given his star status. A slew of supporting characters can be seen behind the leading couple, and Mashima clearly put some work into this sketch given all their careful shading.

With its first birthday completed, Edens Zero is beginning the charge for a happy second. The title is still published regularly under Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. So if you want to catch up with the series before its inevitable fifth birthday rolls around, you better get started now! Edens Zero has a solid 50 chapters under its belt and will only put out more in the coming year!

If you haven’t read Hiro’s Mashima’s latest work yet, Edens Zero was simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai) for its first chapter in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. The story of Edens Zero is set in a completely different world than seen in Fairy Tail as it follows the young Rebecca as she travels across space with her cat Happy, filming videos for her B-Cube channel. One day the two of them come across the mysterious boy Shiki, an orphan who grew up on a planet of robots. After tragedy strikes and brings them together as a trio, the three of them decide to venture across space together in search of new friends and adventures.