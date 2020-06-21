Fairy Tail Fan Puts Cool Spin on Erza's Armor with Body Paint Cosplay

Fairy Tail's standout heroine Erza made an impact on fans for her various armors, and now one artist has put a cool new spin on her classic armor look with impressive body paint cosplay. Fairy Tail was stacked to the brim with notable heroines and heroes, but the one who stands on top of the mountain for many is Erza Scarlet. Not only did series creator Hiro Mashima make Erza one of the strongest warriors in the series overall, but he experimented with her look constantly over the course of the series thanks to that power.

Erza's magic abilities grant her special armor equips that boost her speed or strength in various ways, and each of them comes with a dramatically different look. But most of the time, Erza could be seen in her standard armor equip that includes an armored top. It's such a strong look that one artist was able to capture it completely through body paint.

Artist @hbeck395 (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) put this cool new spin on Erza's armor and imagines a world where one of Erza's equips would be body paint instead. Including a shout out to not only Erza's armor, but her Fairy Tail guild tattoo as well, it's definitely a cool way to bring all of these smaller details to life! You can check out the excellent work below!

Erza Scarlet definitely was one of the more popular characters to come out of the series, and so much so, that series creator Hiro Mashima eventually used her design as a base when creating the new character Elsie Crimson for Edens Zero. Speaking of Mashima's latest series, Edens Zero officially announced a new anime for the series is on the way. Meaning we'll soon see more of Mashima's heroines coming to life through anime in the near future. Maybe there will be a new character that will be just as popular as Erza?

What did you think of Erza Scarlet when you first saw her in Fairy Tail? Where does she rank on your list of favorite heroines throughout the series overall? Which of her armors is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

