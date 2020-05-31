Fairy Tail Creator Reunites Erza and Wendy in New Sketch

✖

Fairy Tail might have ended its run some time ago, but series creator Hiro Mashima has been keeping the spirit of the series alive with a special Wendy and Erza sketch. Despite the original manga coming to an end a few years ago, and the anime officially ending last year, Fairy Tail series creator Hiro Mashima has kept many fan favorites in the spotlight through various sketches released since the end of the anime. So while it's going to be a while before Wendy and Erza adventure together again with Mashima, they've reunited in another way.

The official Twitter account for Hiro Mashima's editorial team shared a special sketch from the creator that highlights Erza and Wendy's sisterly bond in the original series. Any time they had a scene together, Erza was always seen as the more protective older sibling for Wendy but they were usually quite adorable together. Check it out:

This sketch is part of a greater collection in which Mashima will be offering special sketches of his characters with fans on Twitter, and this "ponytail" version of this cute duo follows a previous look at Natsu and Lucy. Although the series has technically continued on with an official sequel manga, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Later, it is missing that distinct touch from Hiro Mashima himself.

Thankfully there are still plenty of other new ways to enjoy the franchise like with its first console debut effort (which has been delayed yet again) and more. But fans are definitely keeping hope alive that an anime would make its way back to screens in the future!

