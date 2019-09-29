Fairy Tail Fans React to Anime’s Final Episode

All good things must come to an end, and your go-to anime is no different. The medium has killed all sorts of darlings over the years, and it turns out Fairy Tail is the latest show to join the graveyard. After nearly ten years, the fantastical shonen came to an end this weekend, and fans from all over have gathered to pay tribute to the show.

For those unaware, Fairy Tail made a comeback last year with its self-titled final season. The show had been on hiatus for some time thanks to the anime adaptation of Fairy Tail 0 as well as a movie. When the show returned, Natsu and Lucy were tasked with reassembling their guild. Now, the season has come to a close with a rather happy ending.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all the mess with Zeref and Acnologia was finished, Natsu came back home with all of his close friends in tow. The finale followed the show’s leads as they experienced some well-deserved peace, and Lucy was even being honored for her writing. However, things came to a head when Natsu asked Lucy to go on a 100 Years Quest with him which is one of the guild’s most difficult trials. No one has even been able to complete such a job, but Natsu can just about do anything these days. The finale ended with the pair meeting their new mission team to tackle their quest, and fans are hoping this means the anime will return one day.

But for now, Fairy Tail has come to a close. The show ran from October 2009 until the end of September 2019 which proves its longevity. After hundreds of episodes, fans have plenty to reminisce about now that Fairy Tail is done, and you can read several of those emotional reactions in the slides below:

How are you feeling about the end of Fairy Tail? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.

It Really Did That

I cant believe they played the first opening 😭😭😭 im literally crying like ugly crying. FUCK I LOVE FAIRY TAIL #FairyTail pic.twitter.com/DEVb26uTTV — hareef (@hareef_kujo) September 29, 2019

All Things Must Come to an End

Never Say Goodbye

I was not prepared to let this anime go today.. thank you everything Fairy Tail👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/B7jlldsqfO — 🐉 (@keanileigh) September 29, 2019

All of the Feels

this is so fucking sick i’m so mother freaking emo i can’t, please my heart#FairyTail pic.twitter.com/Uxn5d5Z2UT — toni (@F4IRYT4IL) September 29, 2019

A Decade of Magic

10 years of Fairytail anime ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/sh92Fk6Aap — TicWenty ⚡ (@FairyF_30) September 29, 2019

The Absolute Best

Thanks for everything, this was undoubtedly the best story ❣️, full of happiness and other emotions💖, it made me very happy, without a doubt this is the best story @hiro_mashima you’re the best🙌♥️ #FairyTail #TheBestFt pic.twitter.com/hRX584cTew — Verania Amaro (@FrostKVera) September 29, 2019

Give Us More

Okay I legit need the hundred year quest to be adapted into anime then I need fairy tail next generation I really don’t want this to be over I need more #FairyTail pic.twitter.com/VYTmOQ0JG4 — Fairy Tail Girl (@fairytailgirl02) September 29, 2019

A Touching Tribute

A love letter to #FairyTail

From the first 48 episodes on Netflix I was hooked. I caught up to the anime and stayed with it ever since. And I’m happy I did, introducing me to great characters like Erza, Laxus, and Gray. (1/3maybe4) pic.twitter.com/37GtXWO328 — Chery (@kingbac89) September 29, 2019

A Magical Adventure

It’s officially over! Completed manga and anime series. What a magical ride till today. #FairyTail pic.twitter.com/WRdnNnC7EN — naтнaneιѕan 🍁 (@nathaneisan_chg) September 29, 2019

See You Soon?