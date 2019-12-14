Fairy Tail Game Adds Playable Jellal, Mirajane, and Laxus

Both the manga and anime runs of Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail came to an end, so fans of the franchise have been waiting anxiously for the franchise’s debut console game effort from Koei Tecmo and Gust. The new role playing game, FAIRY TAIL, will be boasting over 15 playable characters, and previously confirmed additions include stalwarts like Natsu, Lucy, and Erza among other core Fairy Tail guild favorites. But now Koei Tecmo has confirmed three more additions of Fairy Tail’s Mirajane Strauss and Laxus Dreyar, and Crime Sociree’s Jellal Fernandes.

Koei Tecmo also confirmed (via press release) that players will be able to take on special missions for each of the characters that will reveal new dialogue specifically written for this new game, “In addition, playing through the game’s original character relationship stories as well as the main the story will raise the party member’s Character Rank, unlocking a bounty of new battle skills.”

I just realized i left out Laxus, Mirajane and Jellal. Added! #KTfamily pic.twitter.com/f6zMZdBL8M — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) December 12, 2019

The new game will be set during the Grand Magic Games and Tartaros arc of the original series, so these character additions perfectly slot right in. There are over 15 playable characters still being revealed, but there are so many fan favorites covered already across the previously revealed additions. But now fans will be able to mix and match guilds in a way that the official series never got around to.

FAIRY TAIL is currently slated for a release on March 20th next year for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can check out ComicBook.com’s preview of the game here. Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.