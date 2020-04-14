Fairy Tail Creator Shares Steamy Preview of Hero’s Crossover Spin-Off

Hiro Mashima helped Kodansha celebrate a monumental anniversary for Weekly Shonen Magazine with a special spin-off bringing together the worlds of his three series so far, Fairy Tail, Edens Zero, and Rave Master. This two volume long crossover ended its run in Japan last year, and will soon be getting a physical release. Making this release all the sweeter for fans, Mashima will be including a special addition to the spin-off with a new story titled “Heroines,” that focuses on the three main heroines — Rave Master‘s Elie, Fairy Tail‘s Lucy, and Edens Zero‘s Rebecca.

This special bonus manga will be running for 20 pages in total and feature the three heroines as they explore the hot spring locations of their various worlds alongside their hero companions, Natsu Dragneel, Haru Glory, and Shiki Granbell. Mashima recently took to Twitter to share a sneak peek at this spin-off with some steamy panels. Check it out:

Featuring the heroes and heroines of the three series in various states of their hot springs trip, fans can definitely tell by this preview that it will include some of the fan service moments Mashima has become known for. As for the main release itself, HERO’s (now titled Mashima HERO’s) will soon be getting a physical volume release in the United States as well!

Kodansha Comics announced https://comicbook.com/anime/2020/03/19/hiro-mashima-heros-manga-license-kodansha/that they have licensed the series for an English language release, and it’s currently slated for a launch on shelves sometime later this year. There is currently no word on whether or not it will include the bonus Heroines story in the release, but now’s the time to cross your fingers!

As Mashima continues work on his newest series, Edens Zero, seeing these cameos from his older works proves that he's never quite forgotten what has brought him to this point. It's been a great way for fans to go down memory lane too!