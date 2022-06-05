Fairy Tail Creator Gets Cute With New Juvia Sketch

✖

The series creator behind Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima, has gotten cute with some new art of Juvia Lockser to help celebrate her special day! While the manga series had ended its run some time ago (but an official sequel series has been continuing the story in a new way to this day), fans have been keeping the series alive by still celebrating some of their favorite characters. The franchise has been kept alive by the creator himself as well as he's often helped fans along with the special character holidays by honoring them with new art such as the one shared for Juvia's special day.

The Juvia Day holiday might have been celebrated on different days among fans, but Mashima helped to cement the fact that ever June 3rd is Juvia's special day with some special new art of the heroine herself. She might have been seen in action in the original series, but Mashima often shares a whole new side of her with special art with fans shared on Twitter. This is especially true with the newest sketch for the heroine this year, and you can check it out below:

Thankfully Juvia is one of the many familiar faces who end up making their return to the series in the pages of the official sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. This sequel manga series has been running at a steady clip thanks to storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima (that are then fully illustrated by his former assistant, Atsuo Ueda), and has become such a success in its own right that it is getting an anime of its own. The potential release date, staff, or production studio has yet to be announced for the sequel anime as of this writing, unfortunately.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They describe the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

