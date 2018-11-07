You Can Grab ‘Fairy Tail’ Season 1 For Free Right Now

These days, it is easier than ever to watch anime. Thanks to sites like Crunchyroll and Netflix, it only takes a few clicks to find your favorite series, but that doesn’t mean anime has become any cheaper. Buying seasons will take a dig at your wallet, but one site is here to help all you shonen fanatics out.

After all, Vudu has a rather special deal going on for two important series, and fans will want to check it out before it goes away.

Recently, Vudu confirmed it is giving away part of Fairy Tail and Attack on Titan. The two fan-favorite series have select episodes available for free, and they’re the perfect ones to reel new audiences in.

As it stands, Attack on Titan: Season 1, Part 1 is available for free. Fans will be able to download all 13 episodes from the sectioned release, and Fairy Tail‘s deal works the same way. The anime is giving out its first 12 episodes of season one for free. You can find the offers for Attack on Titan and Fairy Tail here.

For fans, these deals may be the thing that helps them get into these top-tier titles. Fairy Tail is one of anime’s top shonen titles, and Attack on Titan has been a favorite since its debut. Currently, Fairy Tail is airing its final season after enduring a lengthy hiatus. Attack on Titan is in the middle of season three as well, but the show is on hiatus until next spring.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.