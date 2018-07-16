‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Reveals Official Title

Do you need more magical mayhem in your life? Well, Fairy Tail is preparing to get you a fix. The series is slated to make a return this year with a sequel, and the project has shared its official title with fans.

Over on Twitter, a promo spotted in a recent issue of Kodansha’s weekly manga anthology started making the rounds. The black-and-white spread was dedicated to Hiro Mashima’s latest series EDENS ZERO, but it featured a note about his most famous project.

As you can see below, Fairy Tail will make its return this year with a sequel. The project will be done as a manga, and its title is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.

The Fairy Tail spin-off manga that’s coming is titled 100 Years Quest Drafts will be done by Mashima himself and they’ll be finished by Ueda Atsuo pic.twitter.com/QKL06wKD95 — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) July 14, 2018

According to reports, the sequel will be drafted by Mashima before those pages are sent to another artist for completion. Ueda Atsuo has been asked to finalize the pages for publication, so he will follow the guide laid out first by Mashima.

So far, there is no word on how frequently this new series will be published. Currently, Mashima is doing a weekly series with EDENS ZERO, so fans cannot imagine Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest following that same pattern. For now, fans will have to wait for more word on the sequel’s schedule as its release date draws nearer.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Will you be checking out this highly anticipated sequel to Fairy Tail?