Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia Debuts New Promo

The Fall 2019 anime season is here, and while the majority of the offerings will be sequels to previous mega popular anime releases, there are quite a few new debuting series as well. One of the major debuts leading the packing is undoubtedly Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia. A spin-off of the main Fate series adapting the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline from the Fate/Grand Order mobile game, each new look at the series has been better than the last just as fans have come to expect from Fate anime projects.

CloverWorks will be the studio producing this new anime effort, and the newest promo for its upcoming October 5th premiere certainly promises a series full of the great looking action fans have come to love from the best Fate anime outings. Check it out in the video below from the series’ official Twitter account!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aniplex of America has confirmed that they have licensed the series for an English language release outside of Japan, but although the full series will not debut October 5th, fans can currently check out a special prologue episode dubbed “Episode 0” on Crunchyroll and Funimation Now. Due to a special licensing agreement, the anime will be exclusively streaming on FunimationNOW for a month after the first episode’s premiere before being available on other streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll.

It’s currently unclear as to whether or not the series will be getting an English dub release, nor where/when it will be available, but one just might be on the horizon given the popularity of the franchise as a whole. The cast of the series currently includes some familiar faces for those who only have experienced other anime releases of the franchise, but will definitely be a welcome sight to those who have grinded through the original mobile game.

This includes Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, Rie Takahashi as Mashu Kyrielight, Ayako Kawasumi as Fou, Tomokazu Seki as Gilgamesh, Yu Kobayashi as Enkidu, Kana Ueda as Ishtar, Takahiro Sakurai as Merlin, Yuu Asakawa as Ana, Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman, and Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci.

There will also be a second major anime Fate/Grand Order project adapting the mobile game focusing on the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline, as voted on by fans in Japan. With two feature films, the first is scheduled for a release in 2020, and Kei Suezawa (FLCL Alternative) will be directing Wandering: Agateram, and Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) will be directing the second, Paladin: Agateram. Production I.G. will be producing the films, and animating the second, while Signal.MD will be animating the first film.