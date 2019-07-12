Newly Announced Fate/Zero Blu-ray To Feature Unaired, Extended Episodes

If you’re a big fan of the Fate/Stay series, get ready to relive the adventures that take place in its prequel, Fate/Zero, as Aniplex has just announced that the series will be receiving a brand new Blu-Ray set. To add some sweetness to the deal, said Blu-Rays will feature unaired and extended episodes of the series itself. The Complete Fate/Zero box set is currently available for pre-order and should be releasing on October 29th of this year.

Aniplex dropped the news regarding the upcoming blu-ray box set on their Official Twitter Account that is sure to make any Fate fan turn their head with the bonus features it is offering:

Fate/Zero takes place ten years prior to the events of Fate/Stay Night and follows the events that take place during the “Fourth Holy Grail War” with protagonist Kiritsugu Emiya leading the charge for the series. The Einzenbern family has lost the previous three “Holy Grail Wars” and is looking to finally make a name for themselves by taking home the victory with this latest war. Luckily, they have Emiya, “The Magus Killer” under their employ who will do whatever it takes for the family. Unfortunately for all the participants in this latest war, the Holy Grail may not be all that it seems.

Fate/Stay has a long and complicated history among anime fans, creating a wealth of series and video games for the franchise itself. While it may be a bit confusing keeping up with all the different series that hold the “Fate” name, Fate/Zero is a wonderful place to start with it being a prequel series to what had taken place in the Fate/Stay series.

If you’re curious for more of the Fate series, Fate/Stay night, Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, Fate/Extra: Last Encore and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stream on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. You can also purchase Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel I. presage flower on Blu-ray if you want to catch up in time for the sequel.

