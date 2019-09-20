Fire Force Announces Two-Week Episode 12 Delay

Fire Force has been leading the pack of heated anime series in the Summer 2019 anime season. Each new episode has been a pretty big hit with fans so far, and they are pretty curious as to where the anime will go as it prepares to launch the second cour of episodes for its first season. Unfortunately, there’s going to be a bit of delayed gratification as the anime has announced that there will be a two-week delay in between the latest episode of the series and the next. The official Twitter account for the series confirmed the bad news.

After the premiere of Episode 11, Fire Force has announced that it will have a two week break before the premiere of Episode 12. Now scheduled to return on October 11th rather than September 27th, it’s going to be tough for many fans waiting to see what comes next.

🔥Attention all squads: @FireForceAnime will have a two week break and will return with episode 12 on October 11. #fireforce pic.twitter.com/ouLYc9ExQM — Funimation 👊🏼💥 (@FUNimation) September 20, 2019

Fire Force officially made its anime debut on July 5th, and fans can currently check out the first 11 episodes of the series streaming with Funimation and Crunchyroll alongside its run on Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Although it has not be confirmed outright, this delay will most likely have an impact on the release of both its English subtitled and English dubbed release. But there’s no telling on how the series’ schedule will be hit going forward.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”