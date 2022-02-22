Fire Force’s Ending Makes a Huge Soul Eater Nod

Fire Force has come to an end, and the finale is living up to all its fans’ fiery expectations. After years in print, creator Atsushi Ohkubo wrapped up the series nicely with tons of answered questions. Of course, he had to slip a little excitement in at the end, and the finale did that in spades as it closed. After all, the chapter’s final pages nod to Soul Eater, and fans are rightfully geeking over the nod.

So, please be warned! There are spoilers below for Fire Force‘s finale below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The manga focuses on Shinra and his allies as the group comes down from all the missions Fire Force put them through. Some juicy details are shared about the supernatural franchise before its final pages take a wild turn. After all, a slew of panels show up featuring the stars of Soul Eater, but the heroes are very young in this cameo.

Soul Eater fandom, how are we thriving today???#ffspoilers pic.twitter.com/BU3rOcTEmL — kunikuzushi crying hours 🍉 (@KanadianSyrup) February 19, 2022

Maka, Soul, Death the Kid, and Black Star are all shown in the final pages of Fire Force. The heroes are hard to mistake thanks to their unique designs, and Ohkubo makes things even clearer by dropping a special line. The finale teases the debut of “Soul World”, so yeah – it is pretty much obvious.

As you can imagine, fans of Soul Eater are geeking out, and it is easy to see why. Ohkubo began Soul Eater in May 2004 before closing it nine years later with 25 volumes to its name. Bones even made an anime for Soul Eater that was well-received, but it ended before Ohkubo could wrap the manga. This prompted Soul Eater to push ahead an original ending on-screen that critics dismissed, and fans have been begging for a redo ever since.

Fire Force has now shone the light back to Soul Eater as Ohkubo’s latest series now acts as a prequel to the 2004 classic. This cameo is already putting attention back on Soul Eater as the anime is trending once more on social media, so fans are living for the moment. And if they are lucky, its resurgence might prompt Bones to revisit a reboot for Soul Eater someday soon.

What do you think of the finale’s nod to Soul Eater? Would you like Ohkubo’s first hit series to get an anime do-over? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.