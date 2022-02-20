Fire Force Is Reportedly Planning a Big Announcement

Fire Force has been winding to a close for some time now, but its finish is just beyond the horizon. The manga’s creator Atsushi Okubo stunned fans some weeks ago when he confirmed the end of Fire Force was near. That was made more final when the artist turned in the final chapter, and now, it seems a new rumor is going around about a big Fire Force announcement joining the manga’s last update.

The rumor comes from Twitter as well-known pages like Anime News and Facts began teasing fans of a special update. At this point, the rumor suggests Fire Force will have a “big announcement” to make when its manga ends. Kodansha is expected to wrap Okubo’s series shortly as the artist submitted his final chapter not long ago. So if you like the series, you will want to keep an eye open for any updates from Okubo himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, fans have their own idea of what’s coming up. The most rational explanation has to do with the anime, after all. The show closed season two back in December 2020, and we’ve had no updates on the series since. Once Fire Force is over, the team at David Production will have the entire story at hand to adapt, so season three may be announced soon. The project could bring Fire Force‘s TV run to an end, and fans have been begging for an update on the anime since its last season wrapped.

Want to know more about Fire Force? You can read up on its official synopsis below:

“The city of Tokyo is plagued by a deadly phenomenon: spontaneous human combustion! Luckily, a special team is there to quench the inferno: The Fire Force! The fire soldiers at Special Fire Cathedral 8 are about to get a unique addition. Enter Shinra, a boy who possesses the power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can Shinra and his colleagues discover the source of this strange epidemic before the city burns to ashes?”

What do you make of this latest rumor swap? Do you believe Fire Force should carry on somehow after its manga ends? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.