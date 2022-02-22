Fire Force Creator Celebrates Its Final Chapter with New Art

Fire Force has kept fans entertained for years now, but as is with all things, everything must end at some point. Earlier this year, reports confirmed Atsushi Ohkubo would end his hit series sooner rather than later, and he certainly made good on the promise. After all, Fire Force just dropped its final chapter, and the artist is celebrating the end with a special sketch.

The piece came from Twitter as Okubo welcomed the latest publication from Kodansha Comics, the publisher behind Fire Force. “In today’s new magazine, my mission of publishing Fire Force for nearly seven years has been completed,” the artist wrote.

https://twitter.com/Atsushi_Ohkubo/status/1495966533629194241?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, Okubo posted a colorful sketch for Fire Force fans to embrace as the manga closes shop. The piece highlights Shinra Kusakabe as the lead is donning his usual fire-fighting gear. The rest of his comrades can be found within the final chapter’s pages, so readers will want to check out this emotional update ASAP.

At this time, Ohkubo has no plans to continue Fire Force in any way, but the franchise does have some fuel left to burn. After all, its anime adaptation from David Production hasn’t finished. Season two was aired in 2020, and there has been no word on season three since. So of course, netizens are crossing their fingers for a third (and likely final) season announcement as Anime Japan nears its start next month.

Can you believe Fire Force has come to an end…? Looking back, what was the highlight of this series for you?