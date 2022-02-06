Fire Force Is Reportedly Ending This Month

When it comes to top-tier manga, Kodansha has a number of series under its belt, and Fire Force is just one of them. The supernatural story has been going on for years, and its anime premiere only brought more eyes to it. Of course, all good things must end, and fans were warned Fire Force would be ending this year. So now, a new report is here suggesting the manga will end before the month is up.

The update went live on social media courtesy of fan pages like ANAF. It was there fans were told Fire Force is expected to end shortly as it has three chapters left.

https://twitter.com/AniNewsAndFacts/status/1489959805519544320?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Now, there is no firm schedule set for these final three chapters. We know Weekly Shonen Magazine puts out new issues regularly with Weekly Shonen Jump, so its publication schedule is consistent. A new issue of Fire Force is expected to drop this week as planned, so that leaves two up in the air.

If there are no breaks, Fire Force will wrap up its manga before the month ends. Kodansha has yet to make any official announcements about this timing, so fans are just waiting for word at this point. The publisher may be quiet about the big finale, but Atsushi Ohkubo has acknowledged the ending online. The creator of Fire Force his up Twitter last week to announce he submitted the manga’s last chapter for publication.

Fire Force may be ending very soon, but fans have time to catch up with the series before its finale launches. Weekly Shonen Magazine put its chapters on Comixology for online readers. To date, Fire Force has collected 32 volumes, and it has been in publication since September 2015.

