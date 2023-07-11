Fire Force Cosplay Muscles Up With Maki

Fire Force's manga might have come to an end, and fans are still waiting on the anime's third season, but one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires warm with Maki Oze! Atsushi Ohkubo brought Fire Force's manga to an end early last year, and ever since fans have been anxious for the franchise to continue. Thankfully a third season of the anime was confirmed to be in the works, and thus the franchise will be firing up in the future. But now it's just a matter of waiting for when that next entry in the franchise actually hits.

Fire Force's anime is still quite a ways from its return for Season 3, but thankfully fans have taken matters into their own hands as they are keeping the fires and interest for the series alive. It's very easy to do so thanks to all of the memorable characters in just Special Fire Force Company 8 alone, and that's especially true for Maki. Maki made quite the impact when she made her debut in the anime, and now she's made an impact all over again with a special cosplay showing off Maki's casual gear look from artist lohilohi on TikTok. Check it out:

How to Watch Fire Force

Fire Force Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but unfortunately has yet to reveal a release window, potentially returning staff or cast as of the time of this writing. It left off on a pretty huge cliffhanger at the end of the second season, so you should probably use this time waiting to make sure to catch up and be ready for when the new episodes hit. If you wanted to do so to see Maki and the other members of Special Fire Force Company 8 in action, you can now find the first two seasons of the anime (along with the English dubbed release) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from Fire Force's anime, Crunchyroll teases the series as such, "Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he'll use his devil's footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

What are you hoping to see from Maki in Fire Force Season 3?