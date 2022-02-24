Fire Force and Soul Eater Set Up Their Connection Way Before We Realized

If you haven’t heard by now, Fire Force is finally finished. The hit manga closed this week after years in print, and its final pages were nothing short of perfection. Creator Atsushi Ohkubo took everyone for a spin when the final chapter confirmed Fire Force acted as a prequel to Soul Eater, and it seems the pair have been connected way longer than most fans realized.

The viral explanation comes courtesy of requiem4bong over on Twitter as you can see here. After Fire Force came to a close, all eyes were on its final pages as Shinra Kusakabe walked back to greet fans. After ending the great Cataclysm in Fire Force, its epilogue shows Shinra overseeing a world outside of Tokyo that would become the main setting of Soul Eater. Having become Death itself, the hero discovers the new world he created at the end of the cataclysm, and a sizzle reel follows showcasing the heroes of Soul Eater as tots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can imagine, the finale left fans stunned, but the connection should not be that surprising. Fire Force spent its final arc showcasing Shinra’s fight to upturn the Holy Sol religion and its power that fueled humanity’s combustion. The religion and its light were never seen as inherently good things by Ohkubo, so that is why prompted Shinra to create a very different world during the great cataclysm.

By erasing the Holy Sol religion, the world was made anew, but Shinra knew humanity needed to tether itself onto something. So rather than life, the hero latched onto death. This simple shift is what paves the way for Soul Eater to follow through. This new world might not have to worry about people bursting into flames, but Soul Resonance and witches become the norm as corruption will happen in any reality. Shinra knows that as well as anyone, but his part of the fight finishes with the cataclysm. The rest goes to Maka and her comrades at the Death Meister Academy as they discover another global threat down the line.

Did you ever suspect the two series were related? Will you be rereading Soul Eater in light of Fire Force‘s finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.