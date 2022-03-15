Billie Eilish Gave a Shoutout to Fire Force at a Recent Show

Billie Eilish is one of the world’s biggest artists, and when it comes to live shows, the singer is hard to beat. A slew of concerts have passed recently with Eilish at the lead, and it would put things lightly to say they thrilled fans. Of course, it didn’t take long before photos and videos of the performances went viral, and one stage, in particular, has caught the eye of Fire Force fans.

The outfit, as you can see below, has made its way across the Internet thanks to Eilish’s fanbase. It did not take long for anime fans to recognize the girl printed all over the singer’s stage outfit. It is none other than Tamaki from Fire Force, and honestly, we’re obsessed with the tribute.

BILLIE EILISH doing a Tamaki (Fire Force) COSPLAY 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯😟😟😟 pic.twitter.com/I7Ecxictzp — MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) March 14, 2022

With her hair up in twin tails, Eilish even looks like Tamaki on stage as she performs here. The only thing missing here to complete the look is some wild pyrotechnic effects, but maybe those are best left to Shinra Kusakabe. After all, we’re pretty sure no one knows fire better than him.

This casual Fire Force nod isn’t the first time Eilish has paid homage to anime before her fans. One of her biggest nods came a few years back when the singer released an anime music video for “you should see me in a crown”. The video was done with Takashi Murakami, one of the world’s most famous contemporary artists. The video leans into all sorts of aesthetics, but its anime roots are hard to deny. And thanks to Eilish’s latest stage outfit, the whole Fire Force fandom is begging for her to cosplay Tamaki for real.

Would you care to rock Eilish’s Fire Force look? Or do you have your own cosplay plans in mind? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.