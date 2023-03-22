Fire Force Creator Teams With Nier's Yoko Taro on Original Anime

Anime fans, you better brace yourselves. March is nearing its end, and that means Anime Japan is on the horizon. You can expect big headlines to drop this weekend as studios share new projects with the world. And now, the creators behind Fire Force and Nier have come together to announce their original anime.

Yes, you did read that right. Nier's Yoko Taro is teaming up with Atsushi Ohkubo (Fire Force, Soul Eater) on an original anime, and the series just released its first trailer.

As you can see above, the anime will be called Kamierabi: God App, and it is slated to go live this fall. The show's trailer is brief, but fans can see how Ohkubo's style fits into the original. It is hard to mistake the artist's take on characters, so if they have pointed teeth, that is just part of their charm.

Of course, Kamierabi is an original anime, and its story was crafted by Yoko Taro. Hiroyuki Seshita is overseeing the anime as the director while the series composition will be done by Jin. Beyond its main staff, little is known about Kamierabi so far, but its first trailer confirms a few things. The anime will feature CG animation, and Kamierabi seems to start easily enough. The whole promo is lighthearted until a twist at the end, so it seems our student heroes will face some wild threat at their school.

As you can imagine, anime fans are eager to check out this new series, and those who love the Nier series won't want to miss Yoko Taro's new pet project. The creator has worked in entertainment for years thanks to his video game resume, but Taro recently began working in anime. He served as a screenwriter on Nier Automata's anime, and the show has received solid reviews despite a number of hiatuses.

And when it comes to Ohkubo, well – very little introduction is needed. The artist is known best for their work on Soul Eater and then Fire Force. The artist most recently oversaw Fire Force as the Kodansha manga ended in 2022. Now, the mangaka is getting back to work by way of Kamierabi. You can check out Ohkubo's previous series on Hulu and Crunchyroll now if you want a taste of their work. And as the year rolls on, anime fans can expect to learn more about Kamierabi's release and distribution.

What do you make of this first look at Kamierabi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.