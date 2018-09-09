Fans React to ‘FLCL Alternative’s Toonami Premiere

Adult Swim has finally premiered the second part of the major FLCL revival project, FLCL Alternative, and fans have been itching to get their eyeballs on the English dub ever since the April Fool’s Day stunt on Toonami.

But now that more fans have seen the premiere, how was it received? Fans are totally in love.

The second season of the series, Progressive, may have had some growing pains but it seems that the major shift in tone and style have garnered a much better first impression of the third season. Fans are digging the new core group of girls at the center of the season, and are especially in love with the new protagonist Kana.

But what was most appreciated, however, were all the references to the first season of the series. Along with a “Never Knows Best” Easter Egg, there are characters finally wondering why Haruko has come back to Earth after so much time since the end of the first season.

With more of a slice of life vibe until the real wackiness of the series kicks in at the mid-point, fans are far more open to the third season’s laid back and seemingly grounded take.

Read on to see what fans are saying about FLCL Alternative’s (official) premiere on Toonami, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

For those curious, Adult Swim describes FLCL Alternative as such:

“FLCL: Alternative, which hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of “sequel.” The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

The English dub cast for the third season includes the returning Kari Wahlgren as Haruko, Megan Taylor Harvey as Kana, Marieve Herington as Pets, Erica Lindbeck as Hijiri, Marianne Miller as Mossan, Patrick Seitz as Sudo, Max Mittelman as Sasaki, Ben Pronsky as Aida, Erick Abbate as Bunta, Steve Blum as Yoga, and Ray Chase as Kanda.

