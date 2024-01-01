Anime Stars Usher in 2024 With a Ton of Voice Actor Marriages

The anime industry is ringing in the new year. After an impressive run in 2023, anime promises to take on 2024 with fists swinging. To usher in the new year, plenty of anime creators have gifted fans special illustrations, and now voice actors are getting in on the ordeal. After all, the industry just announced a ton of marriages, and these weddings cover everything from Jujutsu Kaisen to Gundam.

Taking to social media, a number of anime couples stepped forward to confirm their marriages. The first voice actor couple to confess was Yuma Uchida and Rina Hidaka as they shared notes on social media. Uchida, who voices Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen, married Hidaka in a quiet ceremony earlier this year. The latter voices Filo in The Rising of the Shield Hero, and she's set to star in Classroom of the Elite season three.

These anime actors are far from the only ones who tied the knot last year. It turns out Kanae Ito is now married. The actress is known best for her work as Amu in Shugo Chara. Kanoko Sudo also announced their marriage to the delight of Ultraman fans. Other voice actors like Arias Noto and Akari Kageyama tied the knot as well. So of course, fans are wishing the celebrities all the best.

To top things off, Yohei Akazami announced their marriage to Hitomi Owed. The former is known best for voicing Guel Jeturk in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. As for Ohwada, the actress has starred in a several anime titles ranging from The Demon Girl Next Door to Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout.

It has become a sort of tradition for anime actors to announce their marriages publicly during the new year. It seems 2024 is already off to a busy start thanks to these latest revelations. As the new year kicks off, the industry will shift gears from voice actors to its upcoming shows. The slate of 2024 anime is stack with everything from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to Kaiju No. 8. So until those new shows drop, let's send well wishes to anime's newlyweds!

