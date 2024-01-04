Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Hypes New Arc With Special Promo

It is safe to say that Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has become a must-watch anime. Following its debut in late 2023, the fantasy drama has become a hit thanks to the guidance of Madhouse. The new year is now here, and Frieren still has more to give before its first season wraps. A new arc is on the way, and Frieren is hyping its launch with a few special promos.

As you can see below, Frieren has released two new character promos ahead of its First-Class Mage Exam arc. Lawine and Kanne were given their own promos. In the first promo, we can hear actress Sayumi Suzushiro working with Lawine while Izumi Maki takes on the second promo.

Obviously, these mages are just two of many who will take part in this new Frieren arc. After all, the First-Class Mage Exam arc plans to test a number of users on their skill. This means Frieren is going to have major competition, but if we know one thing about the heroine, it is that she doesn't given up easily.

If you have not checked out Frieren yet, no worries! You can catch up on the anime easily enough. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End can be found streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure..."

What do you think about this latest Frieren update? Are you keeping up with the new hit series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!