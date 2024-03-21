Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Cosplay Highlights the Viral Standout, Ubel

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is gearing up for the final episode of the anime's debut season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate by putting a major spotlight its breakout star, Ubel! Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has been one of the most intriguing new anime releases since it started airing last Fall, but it's really been the second cour of the season this year that's really started to catch on with fans. As Frieren and Fern tackle the First-Class Mage Exam, fans were introduced to a ton of new mages and other characters as a result.

The First-Class Mage Exam arc kicked off its run with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End earlier this year, and with it introduced some very distinct characters that have been thrown into this very tough exam for the strongest of mages. With this fans first met the deadly Ubel, whose mysterious nature means fans have yet to see exactly what kind of future as a mage she's truly after at this point. But this mysterious and cool vibe has come to life through viral cosplay from artist @3k__pnt on X. Check it out:

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be coming to an end with the release of its next episode, and that means it won't be too much longer until we see whether or not Ubel will pass the First-Class Mage Exam. It's yet to be announced whether or not the anime will be continuing with another season as of the time of this publication, but there's still plenty of time to catch up with it all before it wraps up. If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the finale, you can now find Frieren: Beyond Journey's End streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Frieren: Beyond Journey's End as such, "After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

