Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Gets a New Release Ahead of Season 3

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is currently airing its highly anticipated Season 2, and it’s going to be shorter than expected. The anime continues the journey of Frieren and her party and will conclude in March 2026 with Episode 10. The journey gets even more intense as the characters travel through some of the most dangerous lands in the world. Season 2 took a one-week hiatus as it prepares to commence the Divine Revolte Arc, one of the best arcs in the series. However, shortly before the current season is expected to end, the series has another exciting surprise for fans.

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According to the official website of Yen Press, the first volume of the Prelude novel will be released on March 17th, 2026. The volume, with 160 pages, will be available in both paperback and digital versions on Amazon, Crunchyroll, and a few other stores mentioned on the website. Not only that, but the copies are already available for pre-order. The novel was released in 2024 and covers five original short stories following Frieren, Fern, Stark, Lawine, Kanne, and Aura in new adventures. While the artist is the same as the original manga, Tsukasa Abe, the novel is written by Mei Hachimoku and supervised by manga writer Kanehito Yamada.

What Will Happen in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3?

The anime will return in October next year with Season 3 to adapt the fan-favorite Golden Land Arc from the manga. Right after the Season 2 finale, the official website confirmed the release window along with a stunning first look at Mahat of the Golden City, one of the Seven Sages of Destruction. The journey will bring Frieren and her party to the rumored land of gold, where they will encounter the character.

While Fern and Stark have no idea yet whether such a land even exists, the anime revealed that it’s the hometown of Denken, a First Class Mage who took the exam along with Fern and the other examinees. Due to unforeseen powers, everything in his hometown has been transformed into gold. The party will reunite with him in the upcoming season and help him in his ordeal as he prepares for his death at his enemy’s hands.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Manga Is Still on Indefinite Hiatus

While fans await the anime’s return, the manga continues its indefinite hiatus and hasn’t dropped any updates on its return. The hiatus was announced in October last year due to the poor health of the creators, Kanehito Yamada (writer) and Tsukasa Abe (illustrator), as it allowed them more time to work on the series at their own pace.

It was the second indefinite hiatus of the series last year, since it resumed its publication briefly in July following a hiatus in January. While both creators have taken time for rest, they are also diligently working on the story without compromising their health. The hiatus is only to help them adjust their schedule, and the series is expected to return with new chapters in a few months.

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