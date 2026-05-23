3 Years Later, Crunchyroll Hidden Gem Fantasy Confirms Season 2 Return With New Look

An underrated fantasy anime now streaming with Crunchyroll has confirmed that it’s coming back for a second season after three years. It’s been a great year for Crunchyroll so far as some of their biggest franchises have already made their returns with new seasons, but there are still many other shows that are making their own comebacks through the rest of the year. This includes some shows that have gone under the radar with their original debuts, and have a whole new chance to find their audience with a second season.

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The anime adaptation for Nana Mikoshiba and Riko Korie’s The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World originally made its debut back in 2023, and has now finally confirmed that a second season is on the way. Not only confirming a new season, it’s also revealed that the new episodes will be kicking off this October with a new animation studio behind it all. You can check out the new look for The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Season 2 below with its announcement teaser.

What to Know for The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Season 2

Courtesy of Zero-G

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release sometime in October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. Although it will feature a returning staff from the end of the first season, there will be some changes begind the scenes as you can likely tell by the new look for its central trio revealed thus far. Masahiro Takata will be returning from the first season to writer, direct, and serve as sound director for the new episodes. But Zero-G will be animating the series instead of Cloud Hearts seen with the first season.

Tomoko Shinozuka and Takahito Onishi will be returning from the series to help provide the scripts for the new season. But Mariko Kawamoto will also be taking over as the new character designer from Makoto Shimojima seen in the first season. The main trio is also returning to reprise their roles as well following this announcement with Junya Enoki as Ray White, Iori Saeki as Amelia Ros, and Akira Sekine as Ariane Olgren. But now is the time to catch up with everything that has happened so far.

What Is The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World?

Courtesy of Kadokawa

If you haven’t seen The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World, it’s likely that it slipped under your radar when it first made its debut back in 2023. It’s more of a traditional fantasy anime series as an experienced sorcerer decides to recover from a terrible war by joining a prestigious magical academy. Deciding to hide his true identity and making all sorts of enemies in the progress, the series starts to unfold a much bigger conspiracy over the course of its debut.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that happened in the first season, The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World is in the meantime. There are 12 episodes in total thus far, and an English dub version of the series available as well. But streaming release information has yet to be announced for the second season as of this time.

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