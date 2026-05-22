Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Has Exciting Surprise For Fans in July

The exciting Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End reached its conclusion in March this year after teasing the manga’s best arc yet. The series continues the journey of Frieren and her party as they continue their travels to the North after Fern became a First Class Mage. The destination, Aureole, where souls of the dead rest, is still far ahead, but the group doesn’t plan on stopping before they reach the legendary place. The latest season covered the Continued Travels and the Divine Revolte Arc, while also setting up the Golden Land Arc. Following the season finale, @animetv_jp, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of new updates on anime and manga, shares that the series will be holding a special event at this year’s Anime Expo on July 4th, 2026.

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Since Expo will be held so close to the third season’s release date, fans might expect new updates on the anime. For over three decades now, the annual anime convention held in California, known as Anime Expo, has been bringing exciting news, merchandise, and more for fans. Each year, the event celebrates Japanese pop culture, features panels, holds workshops, and much more. This year’s convention will be held from July 2nd to July 5th, and more details will be shared later on.

What to Expect From Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The anime will return in October next year with Season 3 to adapt the fan-favorite Golden Land Arc. The official website confirmed the release window along with a stunning first look at Mahat of the Golden City, who will be the most crucial character in the entire arc. He is one of the Seven Sages of Destruction, so his powers are bound to be exceptional. The journey of Frieren’s party will continue in Season 3, and they will reach a land rumored to be turned to gold.

While Frieren’s group has no idea yet whether such a land even exists, the anime revealed that it’s the hometown of Denken, a First Class Mage who took the exam along with Fern and the other examinees. The party will reunite with him in Season 3 and help him in his ordeal as he prepares for his death at his enemy’s hands.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Is Still on Indefinite Hiatus

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

While fans await the anime’s return, the manga continues its indefinite hiatus since October 2025 and hasn’t dropped any updates on its return. The hiatus was announced due to the poor health of the creators, Kanehito Yamada (writer) and Tsukasa Abe (illustrator), as it allowed them more time to work on the series at their own pace.

That was the second indefinite hiatus of the series this year, since it resumed its publication briefly in July following a hiatus in January. While the creators have taken time for rest, they are also diligently working on the story without compromising their health. The hiatus is only to help them adjust their schedule, and the series is expected to return in a few months.

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