The Apothecary Diaries Unveils New Look At Maomao and Jinshi For an Exciting Project

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 still has a few months to go before its premiere, but the franchise often returns with all kinds of new collabs and visuals. Following the massive success of the first two seasons, the upcoming Season 3 will premiere its first cour in October this year, and it’s expected to release 12-13 episodes. Additionally, the second cour is scheduled for Spring 2027, and the anime is expected to have almost the same episode schedule as the first cour. The series will also release its first feature film in December this year. Written by the novel’s author, Natsu Hyuuga, the film will follow a completely new story that isn’t part of the light novel. So far, only the Japanese release date has been confirmed, and international fans might expect a theatrical release or a streaming update after the film’s debut.

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While fans await the anime’s return, the official website of the anime shares a new visual for a pop-up shop, which will be held at Daimaru and Matsuzakaya department stores. The shops will be open in June and August as per the details shared by the official website. Additionally, there will be a new range of merchandise based on original illustrations. The visual features a completely new look at the main characters wearing their usual traditional clothes with pastel colors.

What to Expect From The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Since there isn’t an official trailer yet, information on Season 3 is pretty limited. However, it’s expected to adapt the fifth volume of the light novel in its first cour and Volume 6 in the second. Maomao’s kidnapping changed the story completely since Jinshi can’t pretend to be an eunuch anymore after revealing his identity as the Moon Prince, Ka Zuigetsu. Following his swift victory against the Shi Clan, Jinshi took over his official duties as a member of the royal family and would not be managing the Rear Palace.

On the other hand, Maomao left the palace since there was no other reason for her to stay after Concubine Gyokuyou’s son was safely born. Instead, the Rear Palace officially hired her adoptive father as the physician there while the young apothecary began working at the Verdigris House as an apothecary. The story will continue Maomao’s endeavors as Jinshi will ask her to solve mysterious cases across the kingdom. In the first cour, Jinshi and Maomao will encounter new challenges in the Northern farming villages, where a major trouble is brewing.

Additionally, the scale of power within the Palace, especially in the Rear Palace is beginning to shift after the birth of Gyokuyou’s son. The title of the Crown Prince, which originally belonged to Jinshi, since he is officially the younger brother of the Emperor, will now go to the newborn prince. The story also needs to explore the truth behind Jinshi’s birth, which still remains a secret in the palace. While you wait for the upcoming season and the film, you can catch up with the first two anime seasons on Crunchyroll.

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