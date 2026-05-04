Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Returns for New Crossover Ahead of Season 3

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is now in the works on Season 3 of the anime, and the franchise has returned with a surprise crossover in the meantime. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been a runaway success ever since Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series made its official anime adaptation debut a couple of years ago, and it really has taken over the charts. This means we’ve gotten to see all kinds of new projects spotlighting the series as a result over the last few years too.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End currently releases new chapters in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, which is also the home to one of manga’s biggest franchises, Gosho Aoyama’s Detective Conan. May 4th is actually its main character’s birthday as Conan Edogawa gets to celebrate a whole new milestone. To commemorate this special occasion and highlight two of Weekly Shonen Magazine‘s biggest hits, a new crossover between the two franchises has dropped and you can check it out below.

Frieren and Detective Conan Unite With New Crossover

Courtesy of Shogakukan

The two Shogakukan hits have been celebrating one another’s success for a while, so this is far from the first crossover between the two. Back when Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End made its Season 2 premiere, Gosho Aoyama celebrated with some special art showing off his take on Frieren to help celebrate. It’s clear that the creators love one another’s projects, and hopefully there’s a much fuller kind of crossover between the two down the line as Frieren and Conan just make a lot of sense sharing the same space. It’d be fun to see what their interactions would be like.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is no stranger to crossovers either thanks to the success of the franchise thus far. The anime has been such a hit that the characters have popped up in all sorts of other releases that you wouldn’t expect, and have even shown up in video game collaborations as well. All the while fans are waiting for the anime to make its proper return for the third season of the series now in the works for a launch next year.

When Does Frieren Season 3 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has officially announced that Season 3 of the anime is now in the works for a release in October 2027, but a more concrete release date has not been announced as of this writing. While not much has been revealed about a potential returning production staff or cast (though the voice cast is likely all going to return for their respective roles), the third season has teased that it will be adapting The Golden Land arc from the original manga release. This arc was briefly referenced in the final episodes of Season 2 as well.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 was received by fans just as well as the first season did, if not better than the first season in some cases. Despite its lesser episode count overall by comparison, it left a huge impact on fans as they eagerly await what could be an even bigger wave of fights on the horizon. For now, make sure to catch up with all of the episodes thus far now streaming with Crunchyroll.

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