5 Most Powerful One Piece Characters in Elbaph

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Eiichiro Oda’s beloved One Piece manga entered its Final Saga in 2022, but the story is still far from over. The Straw Hat Pirates are currently in Elbaph, the fabled land of the Giants, where the Holy Knights and Imu have arrived to take the country down. The sparks of the Great War have been ignited after Vegapunk’s broadcast, which is why Imu is more eager than ever to strengthen his power. He always wanted the Giants to work under them, and now is the perfect time for Imu to turn the strongest race into their puppets.

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However, after learning that the knights he sent on the mission are being overpowered, Imu descended on the island and took matters into his own hands. The situation went from bad to worse, but the fight is far from over. Among the known and existing characters, these five are easily the strongest alive in the ongoing arc.

5) Scopper Gaban

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Although Gaban previously made an appearance during the flashbacks, he was properly introduced in the Elbaph Arc and met the Straw Hat Pirates. Even at his age, his powers are undeniable as he easily managed to take down one of the Holy Knights with ease. If not for his son being taken hostage, the former pirate could’ve taken down all the enemies by himself. Unfortunately, he was forced to surrender and suffer grave injuries.

4) Monkey D. Luffy

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

It’s almost unbelievable that the protagonist still hasn’t reached his true potential even in the Final Saga, but Luffy is still powerful enough to make it onto the list. His Haki and legendary Devil Fruit grant him unparalleled powers, and his strength has only increased after his Devil Fruit awakening. Luffy continues to grow with each battle and does everything he can to overcome the limitations of his stamina that hold him back against powerful enemies.

3) Shamrock

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The Commander of the Holy Knights and Garling’s son is also a swordsman, but there’s a twist. Shamrock’s sword has the power of a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit, allowing it to transform into a gigantic Cerberus. While the true extent of Shamrock’s powers remains unknown, just the mere display of his sword in Chapter 1138 is enough to confirm that he is a formidable foe who is much more capable than the Holy Knights.

2) Loki

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece has only recently revealed Loki’s terrifying powers, and it easily makes him one of the most powerful characters in the entire story. Loki is the first Giant in centuries to be deemed worthy by Ragnir, the guardian of the legendary Devil Fruit. He consumed the mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit 14 years ago and has the power to transform into a gigantic dragon. The dragon’s size is so massive that it can envelop the entire sky, as mentioned in the ancient text of Harley that depicts the tales from another era.

1) Imu

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Imu is the final antagonist of the series, and he has demonstrated unparalleled abilities in the Elbaph Arc. The villain already revealed he has the power to control his targets and turn them into mindless puppets. However, the true extent of his overwhelming strength was revealed after he personally appeared in Elbaph, and there may not be a character powerful enough to stop him in a one-on-one battle.

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