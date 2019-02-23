‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Reveals United States Theater Dates

The Fruits Basket reboot is releasing soon, and part of that release will see the series screen in United States theaters.

The new series was first announced in November of last year, and new information has steadily been released since. Funimation will be screening the first two episodes of the Fruits Basket reboot in theaters in March. The English dub is set to release on March 26th while March 27th will see the subtitled version screened. Scheduled for a full release sometime in April, the series will feature an all-new staff, Japanese voice cast, and visuals.

The English dub cast for the series see several voices from the original series return, however, including Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda, Eric Vale as Yuki Sohma, Jerry Jewell as Kyo Sohma, John Burgmeier as Shigure Sohma, and Justin Cook as Hatsuharu Sohma. New additions include Tia Ballard as Kagura Sohma, Mikaela Krantz as Momiji Sohma, Elizabeth Maxwell as Arisa Uotani, and Jad Saxton as Saki Hanajima.

The Japanese voice cast, on the other hand, is totally new. It includes Manaka Iwami as Tohru Honda, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuki Sohma, Yuma Uchida as Kyo Sohma, Yuichi Nakamura as Shigure Sohma, Atsumi Tanezaki as Arisa Uotani, Satomi Satou as Saki Hanajima, Rie Kugimiya as Kagura Sohma, Megumi Han as Momiji Sohma, Makoto Furukawa as Hatsuharu Sohma, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Hatori Sohma, Takahiro Sakurai as Ayame Sohma, and Maaya Sakamoto as Akito Sohma.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

