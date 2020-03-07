Fruits Basket Revival Teases Creator’s Excitement with New Poster

Fruits Basket will be returning this April as part of the massive wave of new anime for the Spring 2020 anime season, and this is following up the great fan response to the first season of the new anime take on Natsuki Takaya’s classic manga. It was a major undertaking as it served to reboot the original anime take by adapting the manga more closely compared to the original anime’s own ending. The second season has been a much more exciting prospect for fans because of this as now fan-favorite manga characters will be animated for the very first time.

Premiering April 7th in Japan and streaming with FunimationNOW in other territories alongside its debut, Fruits Basket debuted a brand new poster for this upcoming season. Along with the new visual for the revival series, Funimation also shared a fun new quote from original creator Natsuki Takaya to commemorate the announcement.

Takaya teased her excitement over the reboot anime series by beginning the statement with the following, “Congratulations on the broadcast of the second season of the anime, Fruits Basket (2019). I appreciate all of those who are part of its production for their continued involvement from the first season, and I’m very happy that I can observe as the title reaches many viewers.”

An all-new key visual for Fruits Basket Season 2 is here and it’s SO CUTE! 🏖 Read a special message from series creator Natsuki Takaya ahead of the anime’s return: https://t.co/euKi0uhzOQ pic.twitter.com/JOghmiCCDT — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 4, 2020

Elaborating further, Takaya stated the following about her reaction to the rebooted anime take’s first season, “To tell the truth, even though I wrote the original story, there are often details that I’ve forgotten (It has been more than ten years since I completed the series). That’s why I’m brought to tears when confirming the scenario, and I wonder, ‘Who wrote such a painful story? It was me.’ This keeps happening, so I think I might dehydrate myself from fluid loss if I watch with the addition of video, voices, and music. I’m a little worried about that.”

As for the second season, Takaya teased the characters are in a period of growth that fans will want to keep and eye on and support, “The characters in the second season have lost their way, but it’s because they are lost that they can make the most out of it and struggle to search for the right path. I hope everyone will watch over them until they find their way. It would give me the utmost joy if everyone will love them as they search. I look forward to watching as a viewer myself.”

