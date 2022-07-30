Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Fans a Buff Bradley

Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, the Homunclus were some of the deadliest antagonists in the world of alchemy. While many of these villains wore their identities on their sleeves such as Gluttony and Lust, with one of the most powerful being in charge of the military of this anime world. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the dastardly villain with some spot-on cosplay that not only brings back the main antagonist but gives him a serious upgrade from the original swordsman that we had seen in both the original anime adaptation as well as its follow-up, Brotherhood.

Edward and Alphonse Elric had quite the rough time during the events of Fullmetal Alchemist, with the pair becoming agents of the military as they attempted to figure out not only how to fix their own bodies, but also to bring back their mother from the grave. During their initial alchemist experiment, Al's soul was slapped into a suit or armor while Ed lost both his arm and his leg. Despite this serious setback, the two brothers became forces of nature within the world of alchemy and have since become two of the most popular anime characters introduced via the medium.

Instagram Cosplayer Alex Drastal shared this brand new take on one of the biggest antagonists of Fullmetal Alchemist, whose true identity came as one of the most shocking surprises of the franchise that spawned from the mind of Hiromu Arakawa:

Recently, Fullmetal Alchemist shocked the world when it released not one, but two new sequels this year in Japan, with both Fullmetal Alchemist: The Avenging Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation bringing most of the rest of the series to the realm of live-action. Luckily, fans in North America won't be waiting too much longer to see the film as Netflix has announced that the film will arrive as a part of its library next month.

As it stands, there has been no word on Fullmetal Alchemist potentially receiving any sequel stories, with creator Hiromu Arakawa recently moving onto a brand new manga series, though we wouldn't be surprised if the story of the Elric brothers re-emerged in another medium.

