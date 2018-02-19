Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar to Stream on Netflix

Fullmetal Alchemist made a major comeback this Summer with two major new live-action feature films, and Netflix has announced that they will be streaming the first of these new films, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar, very soon! As part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa's original manga series, Fullmetal Alchemist brought back the cast from the first live-action feature film for two new releases that take on some of the biggest moments from the original manga's story. These new movies kicked off their run overseas this Summer, and fans will get their chance to see them for themselves.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar hit theaters across in Japan back in May, and Netflix has officially announced that it will be coming to the streaming service on August 20th. As for what to expect from this new film, Netflix also shared the very brief synopsis describing it as "In this sequel to the first feature film, the Elric brothers meet their toughest opponent yet – a lone serial killer with a large scar on his forehead." As fans might guess from the title and synopsis, this new movie introduces a live-action version of Scar.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

The final two live-action movies bring back director Fumihiko Sori, along with the main stars from the first film with Ryosuke Yamada as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi as Alphonse Elric, Tsubasa Honda as Winry Rockbell, and Dean Fujioka as Roy Mustang. New additions to the cast for the final movies include Mackenyu Arata as Scar, Yuina Kuroshima as Lan Fan, Keisuke Watanabe as Ling Yao, Yuki Yamada as Solf J. Kimblee, Hiroshi Tachi as King Bradley, Koji Yamamoto as Alex Louis Armstrong, Chiaki Kuriyama as Olivier Mira Armstrong, Seiyo Uchino as Van Hohenheim, Yukie Nakama as Trisha Elric, Jun Fubuki as Pinako Rockbell, Naohito Fujiki as Yuriy Rockbell, Kaoru Okunuki as Sarah Rockbell, Kokoro Terada as Selim Bradley, Long Meng Rou as May Chang, and Haruhi Ryоoga as Izumi Curtis.

It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not this means Netflix has also licensed the final film in the series (currently titled as "The Final Transmutation" in Japan), but since it only started hitting theaters in June, it's likely going to be a while as to whether or not we'll see it. But what do you think? Will you be tuning into Fullmetal Alchemist's new live-action movie when it hits Netflix next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!