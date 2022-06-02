Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation Trailer Released

Fullmetal Alchemist is considered by many to be one of the greatest anime stories of all time, following a pair of brothers whose lives have been adversely affected by an experiment in alchemy gone awry. With this year marking the twentieth anniversary of the series created by Hiromu Arakawa, the first trailer for the final film in the live-action trailer, Final Transmutation, has arrived to give viewers an idea of how this new take on Edward and Alphonse Elric will come to a close.

Currently, there has been no word on when, or if, these new films will be hitting North America, though the first film in the trilogy had arrived in the West thanks to Netflix, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if these two movies did the same eventually. With the second movie focused on the complicated villain known as Scar, the final movie of the live-action series is set to hit theaters on June 24th, wasting little time in depicting the final struggle for the Elric brothers. The creator of the franchise, Hiromu Arakawa, hasn’t revealed any plans to revisit the world of alchemy that she created, though Fullmetal Alchemist remains a fan favorite within the medium of anime.

Warner Bros Japan released the brand new trailer for Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Transmutation, giving fans a look into how the live-action adaptation is set to bring the story of Edward and Alphonse Elric to a close, following the events of the original series created by Hiromu Arakawa:

Ironically enough, one of the actors in this trilogy, Mackenyu Arata, is no stranger to the world of live-action adaptations of anime properties, having previously been a part of the Rurouni Kenshin and set to take on the role of Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates in Netflix’s upcoming One Piece series. While live-action adaptations of anime series have been a mixed bag throughout the years, fingers crossed that we’ll see more good than bad moving forward into the future.

What do you think of this first trailer for Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Transmutation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Elric Brothers.