Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Ed Elric a Femme Makeover

2022 is a big year for Fullmetal Alchemist, with this summer seeing the release of not one, but two live-action films rounding out the Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy of adaptations. To follow up on The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation released in Japan, new cosplay has arrived giving us a twist on the character of Edward Elric, one of the biggest characters introduced in Hiromu Arakawa's anime franchise. While a new series in the world of alchemy hasn't been hinted at, it's clear that the anime franchise still has a heavy influence on the medium.

Edward Elric's tale was a tragic one, attempting to bring back his mother by enacting a failed alchemy experiment that affected both himself and his brother, Alphonse. With the experiment bringing back a monster that wore the face of their mother, Edward lost an arm and a leg in the process while Alphonse was trapped within a suit of armor that amplified his strength, but also meant that a human body was out of reach. Seeking to return to their old bodies, both Ed and Al would go on to join their world's military, fighting against villains while discovering the horrifying secrets of their world's history.

Instagram Cosplayer Katie Simrell shared this new take on the star player in Fullmetal Alchemist, with Edward Elric eventually succeeding in taking down the Homunculi along with several other terrifying alchemic antagonists throughout the beloved anime franchise:

While both the live-action movies of Fullmetal Alchemist: The Avenging Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation arrived in theaters in Japan this summer, fans only have to wait a few more weeks before seeing the former arrive on Netflix in North America. With the first sequel arriving on August 20th, the film continued to adapt the original battles and moments from the original anime series. As it stands, creator Hiromu Arakawa hasn't stated that we'll eventually see a sequel series to the world of alchemy, though the mangaka is currently working on a new manga in Tsugai of the Underworld.

