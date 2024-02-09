Fullmetal Alchemist Stage Play Reveals Its Cast

Fullmetal Alchemist, according to anime fans, is in the running for the best anime story of all time. Following the Elric Brothers and their quest to counteract an alchemy experiment gone awry, the anime franchise from creator Hiromu Arakawa has hit the world of live-action in the past. Releasing three live-action movies, the Elrics are looking to hit the stage this year and a new look at the series' heroes and villains joining them has hit the internet.

The upcoming performance will be the second time that Fullmetal Alchemist brings a live-action adaptation to the stage, further detailing the story of the Elric Brothers. Since the stage play is continuing the anime's story, the new cast members include actors taking on the roles of the Homunculi, members of the military like Colonel Mustang, and the nefarious Scar. The first performance will take place from June 8th to the 16th this year at the Nihon Seinenkan Hall, with the follow-up running from June 29th to the 30th at the Sky Theater MBS.

Fullmetal Alchemist Returns

||◤#舞台ハガレン ビジュアル解禁◢||



イズミ・カーティス 小野妃香里

ラスト 沙央くらま

エンヴィー 平松來馬

グラトニー 草野大成

ピナコ・ロックベル 久下恵美

傷の男(スカー) 星 智也

ゾルフ・J・キンブリー 鈴木勝吾

ヴァン・ホーエンハイム 鍛治直人



🔗 https://t.co/pc9ZIKKABT pic.twitter.com/R4l4UmZQtr — 舞台『鋼の錬金術師』 (@stage_hagaren) February 9, 2024

The creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, Hiromu Arakawa, shared her thoughts on the upcoming live-action performance arriving later this year, "In the new stage, a messenger from the east, Rin and his group will appear. They and the Elric brothers have completely different alchemy and fighting styles. I'm really looking forward to seeing what kind of story will unfold. The person who plays Grandpa Fu is said to be a swordfighter! The highlight is finally here, The battle between Mustang and that person. What kind of production and actions can you show on stage? I can't help but be excited. I wonder what will happen to Xiaomei. Director Sachiko Ishimaru said, ``I have an idea.'' As you said, I'm looking forward to that too!"

Despite the popularity of the franchise, there has been no signs that the Elrics will be making a return in a potential sequel, spin-off, or reboot. Luckily, creator Hiromu Arakawa is continuing to work in the manga field, recently releasing a new story in Daemons of The Shadow Realm. Arriving in 2021, it has yet to be seen if Arakawa's new work will receive its own anime adaptation.

Do you want to see stage plays based on anime franchises make their way to North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of alchemy.