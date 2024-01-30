Channel Fullmetal Alchemist With Sick New Fashion Collection

Fullmetal Alchemist is routinely thought of by anime fans as one of the greatest anime series of all time, and with good reason. The action-packed, heart-wrenching story of the Elric brothers arrived with two anime series, Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, along with three live-action movies. Now, to help celebrate this anime world of alchemy, the fashion producers at Super Groupies are once again shining a light on Edward, Alphonse, their allies, and their enemies when it comes to a line of attire.

Despite the passionate fanbase that followed the Elric Brothers, there has never been a hint that a sequel series might be on the way to further explore the universe forged by alchemy. The franchise did, however, warrant three live-action adaptations that attempted to bring Edward and Alphonse to life, summarizing their hard journey over the course of the trilogy's runtime. Creator Hiromu Arakawa might have moved on from Fullmetal Alchemist, but the manga artist is still working in the medium. Yomi no Tsugai, aka Daemons of The Shadow Realm, is currently releasing new chapters, creating a manga series that makes good use of Arakawa's talents which is quite different from the Elrics' tale.

Fullmetal Alchemist Returns Thanks to Attire

The new Fullmetal Alchemist collection is set to arrive this summer, though Elric fans can take the opportunity to pre-order some of the merchandise. Aside from featuring Edward and Alphonse, the fashion line also takes the opportunity to focus on Mustang and Shou Tucker.

The Fullmetal Alchemist is back along with the Flame Alchemist to bring you new watches, jackets and backpacks in a new collaboration with Super Groupies!

Check out the collection today!https://t.co/oOmptTI5NP pic.twitter.com/AT7K0Ckly6 — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) January 27, 2024

Daemons of The Shadow Realm is continuing thanks to Square Enix, though the manga has yet to confirm if an anime adaptation is on the way. Here's how the publisher describes the latest series from Hiromu Arakawa if you want to learn more, "In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of "the children who sunder day and night"—twins Yuru and Asa—to rule over these powerful entities. Separated from a young age and unaware of the truth of their birth, brother and sister must fight to make their way back to each other, claim their birthright, and save the world..."

Do you think we'll one day see new anime projects in this popular world of alchemy? Will Hiromu Arakawa's latest manga project receive an anime adaptation of its own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Elric Brothers.