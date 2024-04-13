Fullmetal Alchemist Stage Play Shares 45 Minutes of Footage Online

The Elric Brothers have a new live-action adaptation in Japan and now, you can see a big chunk of the Fullmetal Alchemist stage play.

North America rarely receives live-action anime adaptations that hit the stage in Japan, though this trend is slowly starting to change. In recent memory, Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away play arrived on streaming services while the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood stage play can be live-streamed this weekend. In a shocking twist, the latest Fullmetal Alchemist stage play has released forty-five minutes of footage from its recent performances, giving Western anime fans the chance to see what the story of the Elric Brothers looks like on the stage.

Fullmetal Alchemist is routinely thought of by many anime fans as one of the best stories in the medium. Following Edward and Alphonse Elric as they work for their world's military and attempt to undo a horrifying alchemy experiment they had performed, the series hit all the right notes for many viewers. Despite its success, the franchise has never hinted at a sequel and/or spin-off to the Elric Brothers' tale, though this fact hasn't stopped creator Hiromu Arakawa from continuing to work in the manga medium. Most recently, Arakawa returned with a new manga, Daemons of The Shadow Realm, which is in its infancy. While no anime adaptation has been confirmed, it seems like a safe bet we'll one day see Hirmou's latest hit the small screen.

Fullmetal Alchemist: 45 Minutes of Alchemy

You can check out forty-five minutes from the recent performances in the video below. While this was from the first performance of the recent Fullmetal Alchemist stage play, the adaptation is set to return in Japan on June 8th this summer.

If you want to learn more about this new live-action adaptation, the cast list of the Fullmetal Alchemist Stage Play is below: