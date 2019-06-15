Funimation Announces First Additions to Summer 2019 Line-up

Funimation is bringing four new anime series to the world this summer that are sure to both set the world on fire and pump you up in the process. Fire Force, Hensuki: Are You Willing to Fall in Love with a Pervert, As Long As She’s a Cutie?, How Heavy are the Dumbbells You Lift?, and the Ones Within round out the four new premiering series to help you beat the heat. Now while half of these series have completely ridiculous names, it will be worth checking them out to see if any of these franchises will become some of your favorite anime.

With all this being said, let’s take a closer look at the descriptions, and release dates, for each of these Funimation series:

“Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.”

Our next entry has to have the strangest name in the bunch and that’s saying something. Hensuki: Are you willing to fall in love with a pervert, as long as she’s a cutie? takes the concept of Cinderella and turns it on its ear. Our main protagonist receives a pair of panties from one of his classmates with no note attached and so begins his search for his secret admirer by trying to discover who fits into the underwear. A premise certainly appropriate for the title!

The official description for the series, which premieres on July 8th with the “Simuldub” premiering on July 22nd, reads as such:

“Once upon a time, Cinderella left her panties in a boy’s locker…wait, what?! Keiki Kiryu receives a mysterious love letter, that has no name, but includes a pair of white undies. Curious to find this panty-leaving-Cinderella, his investigation leads him to discover that every candidate is…a total pervert! Surrounded by perversion he still has one important question to answer: who’s the perfect fit?”

How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift? is our next series in the roster, an anime that follows the main character of Hibiki Sakura as she attempts to beat her love of food by hitting the gym. The series itself will premiere on Funimation starting on July 3rd, with the Simuldub premiering on July 17th.

The official description of this exercise centric series reads as such:

“Hibiki Sakura’s love for food is starting to affect her size. In effort to slim down, she scopes out her local gym only to discover two problems—it’s a haven for intimidating body builders, and her classmate Akemi has a weirdly aggressive muscle obsession. After meeting her handsome personal trainer, Machio, Hibiki bites the bullet and starts her quest for a hot bod!”

Finally, the last anime series of the bunch is The Ones Within, a series that has the premise of our main character falling into the virtual MMORPG that he livestreams more often than he should. Much like Sword Art Online, this game becomes deadly when Akatsuki Iride discovers that he’s not alone and must compete with other players in a series of competitions for their lives.

The official description for the series, which premieres via Funimation on July 7th, reads as such:

“Akatsuki Iride is a popular live streamer for the free-to-play game “The Ones Within-Genome”. But what was once fantasy quickly becomes his and 7 others’ reality when they’re transported to the game world against their will. View count matters more than ever before as millions watch them try to complete various high-risk challenges. Only the best will survive in this land that’s always live!”

Which of these series do you think you’ll be checking out from Funimation? How is your anime schedule looking like for this summer so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.