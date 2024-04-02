Funimation Is Gone Now But Never Forgotten

These days, it is hard to imagine a world without anime. Whether we're talking about Japan or the United States, the medium has a tight hold on fans across the globe. For decades, anime was once seen as niche, but those days are long gone. Streaming changed the way anime is seen across the board, and services like Funimation paved the way for the push. Now, after 30 years of service, Funimation is now gone but its legacy will never be forgotten.

If you did not realize, the final day of Funimation operations passed on April 1st. Some hoped the announcement was a prank, but alas – Funimation has shuttered its services. From its app to its website, Funimation is no longer the monolith of anime entertainment we knew. The company is now mostly folded in with Crunchyroll as promised, but the Funimation farewell will take time to process.

As you can see in the slides below, Funimation has become the talk of the anime fandom. The company dates back to 1994, and its homegrown acquisitions helped bring anime to a new frontier decades ago. From Sailor Moon to Dragon Ball, some of the biggest anime series stateside got their start at Funimation. In fact, much of anime's top titles earned love overseas because of Funimation, and it put anime on the map for millions.

The service may have sunset, but Funimation itself will never be forgotten. Its operation has folded in Crunchyroll as Sony Entertainment acquired Funimation some years ago. For now, fans will have to see how Funimation's legacy expands as anime continues to grow globally. It laid the groundwork for the industry we know today, and for that, Funimation will never earn enough thanks.

