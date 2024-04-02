Funimation Is Gone Now But Never Forgotten
After 30 years in service, Funimation has shut down operations, but its legacy will never be forgotten.
These days, it is hard to imagine a world without anime. Whether we're talking about Japan or the United States, the medium has a tight hold on fans across the globe. For decades, anime was once seen as niche, but those days are long gone. Streaming changed the way anime is seen across the board, and services like Funimation paved the way for the push. Now, after 30 years of service, Funimation is now gone but its legacy will never be forgotten.
If you did not realize, the final day of Funimation operations passed on April 1st. Some hoped the announcement was a prank, but alas – Funimation has shuttered its services. From its app to its website, Funimation is no longer the monolith of anime entertainment we knew. The company is now mostly folded in with Crunchyroll as promised, but the Funimation farewell will take time to process.
As you can see in the slides below, Funimation has become the talk of the anime fandom. The company dates back to 1994, and its homegrown acquisitions helped bring anime to a new frontier decades ago. From Sailor Moon to Dragon Ball, some of the biggest anime series stateside got their start at Funimation. In fact, much of anime's top titles earned love overseas because of Funimation, and it put anime on the map for millions.
The service may have sunset, but Funimation itself will never be forgotten. Its operation has folded in Crunchyroll as Sony Entertainment acquired Funimation some years ago. For now, fans will have to see how Funimation's legacy expands as anime continues to grow globally. It laid the groundwork for the industry we know today, and for that, Funimation will never earn enough thanks.
What do you think about the shutdown of Funimation's services? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
A Final Goodbye
prevnext
I decided to take one last screenshots of the Funimation website and app before they make their sunset soon.
It's sad seeing this website shutting down. From iconic animes, to classics, and to hidden gems. Funimation was the first anime streaming website I've ever experienced. pic.twitter.com/aLp4l0o9Up— MangaWalts (@MangaWalts) April 2, 2024
Bring Out the Tears
prevnext
Funimation was a hot mess, cobbled together with chewing gum and string. Its app and website barely worked on a good day. It is, nonetheless, sad to see it go. https://t.co/t71ZaG8Hcf— RootsOfJustice@rootsofjustice.bsky.social (@rootsofjustice) April 2, 2024
A 30-Year Legacy
prevnext
RIP to a real one. Funimation's impact on the anime industry can't be ignored and it left a huge mark. Was it a perfect brand? No, but it definitely deserved its spot as a juggernaut in anime and won't be forgotten. Thank you for 30 years of service to the game, Funimation. 🫡 https://t.co/Y3DXJt7pOS— 𝕌𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕕𝕠𝕘𝔹𝕋: 𝔹𝕃𝕄 ✊🏿 (@B_Rabbit843) April 2, 2024
It's Really Over
prevnext
Funimation's streaming service has officially shut down. With that, Funimation as a brand is now officially defunct.https://t.co/z0eXGIZEti now redirects to Crunchyroll.
Funimation— Cels & Circuits (@CelsAndCircuits) April 2, 2024
1994 – 2024 pic.twitter.com/G8O0rzcIBv
The Era Is Over
prevnext
end of an era. rip funimation pic.twitter.com/okEbhUgr3u— nova🔜momocon (@novablerdcos) April 2, 2024
Someone Say Sike
prevnext
It may be April Fools Day today, but today's no joke for Funimation. It's their last day of service before they make their sunset. I will truly miss this iconic logo whenever I start a new episode from their site. pic.twitter.com/yft2i5djZ2— MangaWalts (@MangaWalts) April 1, 2024
A Massive Thanks
prevnext
Today, Funimation Server ended. All I can say is thank you for all awesome & amazing shows that y’all provided. Thank you so much 😊 @Funimation will always live in my heart, rent free. Looking forward to @Crunchyroll to carry on the legacy! pic.twitter.com/Ls6htpTFKn— Ralphie (@ralphie_45) April 2, 2024
Nothing But Respect
prevnext
Funimation as a brand is gone, but its legacy will continue to live on through simuldubs. The Space Dandy dub premiering before the sub in Japan sparked a change in the dub industry that's going on to this day of seasonal anime being dubbed at the same time as subs. Much respect pic.twitter.com/NdVfcRJ1V3— 𝕌𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕕𝕠𝕘𝔹𝕋: 𝔹𝕃𝕄 ✊🏿 (@B_Rabbit843) April 2, 2024
Justice for Monogatari
prevnext
Funimation has officially shut down.— Edo (@edomonogatari) April 2, 2024
Bakemonogatari episodes 13-15 and all of Koyomimonogatari are still unavailable on Crunchyroll.
Both of their Blu-ray sets are sold out on the CR Store.
There is no legal way for new fans to watch them.
A new season is coming soon.
Rest in Peace
prev
The @FUNimation website as of 2:30 AM Central Time now redirects to @Crunchyroll. I can now finally make this thread.
RIP FUNimation*
May 9, 1994-April 2, 2024
*The company still exists as Crunchroll, LLC, but the FUNimation branding is officially retired. pic.twitter.com/U1NdKRI8ai— BigOnAnime (Now also on BSky) (@BigOnAnime) April 2, 2024