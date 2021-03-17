Funimation Announces New Dubs for Saint Seiya, Cells at Work, and More

✖

Funimation is no stranger to the world of anime, having hit the scene thanks to its role in bringing Dragon Ball Z to North America and eventually starting its own streaming service, and the anime company has just added Cells At Work: Code Black and Saint Seiya: Lost Canvas to their library of anime series. With the organization best being known for supplying dubs for both Dragon Ball Super and One Piece, it's clear that the company doesn't have any problems diving further into the medium and working on other major properties within the world of anime.

Funimation made an announcement that both the spinoff series of Cells At Work: Code Black and Saint Seiya: Lost Canvas had their English dubs debut on their streaming service, giving fans a brand new way to experience both as well as a handful of other anime series that have fan bases of their own:

Okay, but what do the workings of an unhealthy body look like? 🤔 Prepare to find out! The English dub for Cells at Work! CODE BLACK premieres tomorrow! 🟥 Red Blood Cell - @KyleMcCarley

⬜️ White Blood Cell - @SimplyAllegra Find out more: https://t.co/7boasTjmuN @aniplexusa pic.twitter.com/7HrXlZaePk — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 11, 2021

More amazing @NISAmerica titles are heading to Funimation in the US and Canada! 👉 Ground Control to Psychoelectric Girl

👉 Hanasaku Iroha - The Movie

👉 Hanasaku Iroha ~ Blossoms for Tomorrow ~

👉 YURUYURI seasons 1-2

👉 The Eccentric Family Learn more: https://t.co/EQwKH2a1Dg pic.twitter.com/okWxh4ifYr — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 11, 2021

We know your watch list is really long, but what's the harm in adding one more show? Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas heads to Funimation in the US and Canada tomorrow! Find out more: https://t.co/spFv437r5j pic.twitter.com/CeRARKRYE6 — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 11, 2021

Funimation has been making big moves recently, with its parent company, Sony Pictures, having purchased its competitor in Crunchyroll, though there have yet to be any major changes to either of the platforms as of yet. Needless to say, the company will continue having a major influence in the world of anime in North America and around the world as time marches forward.

Will you be binging any of the English dubs for some of these big anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Funimation.