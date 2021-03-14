Attack on Titan: Crunchyroll and Funimation Delay Episode 73 Release

✖

Attack on Titan was meant to bring out a new episode today as usual, but it seems that is no longer the case. Earlier today, it was announced episode 73 was being delayed at the last minute in light of an earthquake overseas. A 4.6 magnitude quake struck Wakayama not long after the episode began airing in Japan, so it was pulled off the air to make way for breaking news coverage. And as expected, the episode will not air elsewhere until its airtime in Japan finishes.

Funimation and Crunchyroll have both confirmed plans to delay Attack on Titan episode 73 in light of the breaking news interruption. Taking to Twitter, the latter sent love to anyone impacted by the earthquake in a brief statement.

(Photo: MAPPA)

"Attack on Titan Final Season episode 73 will be postponed, due to a earthquake that occurred in Wakayama prefecture in Japan. We are sending our love to the residents there," Crunchyroll shared.

As for Funimation, the site also confirmed it will be holding back episode 73. However, its plan to release the dub of episode 68 today remains unchanged.

"Attack on Titan fans, heads up! Due to an earthquake in Japan, Attack on Titan Final Season episode 73 will not be airing today. We'll keep you all updated on the new release date as we know more."

At this time, there is no word on when episode 73 will be brought to TV in Japan. The delay could be as long as a week depending on NHK and its schedule in the next few days. But rest assured, the Attack on Titan episode will be here before too-too long.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for all the updates on episode 73 and its release date moving forward.