Fruits Basket to Premiere Final Season Early on Funimation

✖

Fruits Basket will be premiering its final season early with Funimation! Following a strong two seasons, the rebooted anime adaptation for Natsuki Takaya's classic romance series will officially be coming to its end with a third and final season. Officially titled Fruits Basket: The Final, this third season of the series will be making its big premiere next month as part of the massive Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases. That's not exactly totally true anymore, however, as soon the series will be holding an early premiere for the final season's first episode!

Although Fruits Basket: The Final is currently schedule to make its official debut on April 4th in Japan, Funimation has announced that fans will be able to check out an early preview event of the first episode two weeks before it's debut on March 19 at 12:00PM EDT / 9:00AM PDT. This will be a special premiere of the final season's very first episode with its English dub language track.

We know the wait for the final season of Fruits Basket has felt so long! So we're kicking things off with a special EARLY PREMIERE on March 19th! ✨ Watch the first episode fully dubbed and see special messages from the English cast. Find out more 👉 https://t.co/690CHdfQ2P pic.twitter.com/r5YMWE1JlJ — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 14, 2021

There's even more to be excited about for this upcoming premiere event as it will also feature special appearances and messages from members of the English voice cast such as Eric Vale (Yuki Soma), Jerry Jewell (Kyo Soma), Ian Sinclair (Kureno Soma), Colleen Clinkenbeard (Akito Soma) and Brina Palencia (Isuzu Soma). Fans in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland will be able to check out this special preview with Funimation, and fans in Australia and New Zealand will be able to check it out with AnimeLab.

A full release date has yet to be confirmed for the English SimulDub release of Fruits Basket's third and final season just yet, but now fans will get an early look into these final episodes before the season fully premieres next month! But what do you think? Will you be attending this early premiere event?

What did you think of the first two seasons of Fruits Basket's rebooted anime series? How does it compare to the first anime adaptation from two decades ago? What are you hoping to see in the final episodes before it's all over? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!