Funimation Is Now Streaming Ghost in the Shell, Psycho-Pass Films

Funimation has added even more anime films to its streaming service. As is common with streaming service catalogs, shows and movies come and go depending on rights, acquisitions, and more. This time, however, it would appear to be a positive as FunimationNow has added movies from both the Ghost in the Shell and Psycho-Pass franchises.

Specifically, FunimationNow has added Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie, Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, and Psycho-Pass: The Movie. Anime News Network confirmed with Funimation that these were new additions to the streaming catalog, and not just some strange glitch or fluke.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Funimation describes Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie on its website:

“Set in a futuristic Japan after the end of a brutal world war, science has advanced by leaps and bounds giving humanity the choice to prolong life and reduce suffering with the use of sophisticated cybernetics. With all of humanity linked into one system of minds and personalities known as ghosts, the biggest threat to civilization is the cyber terrorists capable of hijacking people’s bodies and memories.”

Here’s how Funimation describes Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence on its website:

“When a rash of gruesome murders plagues the city, Agent Batou is put on the case. The culprits? Beloved robotic companions suddenly programmed to kill! The more he searches for answers, the more danger he uncovers.”

Here’s how Funimation describes Psycho-Pass: The Movie on its website:

“When foreign terrorists begin slipping through the Sybil System’s security and attacking Japan from within, Inspector Akane Tsunemori is sent overseas to investigate.”

Of the three, Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence is perhaps the most highly regarded, but there’s a new Psycho-Pass project in progress, so if you’re looking to stay in the loop, that might be worth your while.

What do you think? Are you particularly interested in any of these films? Let us know in the comments!