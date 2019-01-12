Funko Shares Close-Up Look at New Bleach Pops

Funko released a new line of Pop! figures for Tite Kubo’s Bleach, and to properly hype the release of the new line, the official Funko twitter account showed off a closer look at the new additions.

The new line of Bleach figures are three-strong with Grimmjow, and two various versions of Renji and you can see a closer look at the new releases below.

Here’s a closer look at our new Bleach Pop!s! Which one is your favorite? #Bleach pic.twitter.com/usopnRQNUY — Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 10, 2019

Funko’s official Twitter revealed a video teasing the new additions, and the rotating plater reveals a full 360 look at each of the new additions. While Grimmjow and Renji will be available at multiple locations, but GameStop will have the exclusive Bankai unleashing version of Renji with his Zabimaru wrapping around him. Each of the new additions to Bleach‘s Funko line have been striking so far, and the trend will certainly continue if these newest addition are any indication.

The two different Renjis are a surprising choice as the Bleach Funko line considering that it has yet to include some of the mainstays of the series. Grimmjow is a popular stand out from the later arcs of the series, but his inclusion is strange as well. But hopefully future waves will rectify this by including mainstays like Uryuu, Orihime, Chad or Urahara.

Each of these characters are certainly on the list of must-haves for fans, but they’ll also take Bankai versions of these other characters as well. A fully transformed Hollow Ichigo would be a great addition as well. Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.