Naruto Has a New Fast Food Crossover Coming to The US

The Hidden Leaf Village has a bizarre relationship with burgers as the edibles keep finding their way into the Naruto franchise in some wild ways. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the son of the Seventh Hokage found himself chowing down on “lemon burgers” in some unexpected filler episodes. To the surprise of no one, the shonen franchise has teamed up with fast food restaurants in the past to spread the “good word” of Konoha and now, North America will see a new tie-in this summer. Naruto and Burger King are teaming up to give anime enthusiasts some exclusive merch from the series sooner than you might expect.

Beginning on Monday, July 21st, Naruto fans will be able to swing by any participating Burger King to pick up their own anime figurines from the series. The figures will be included in Burger King’s “King Jr. Meals” and the gamut of ninjas are being well-represented in this summer collaboration. As it stands, the figurines include Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke, Rock Lee, Hinata, Neiji, Gaara, and Kakashi. Those hoping to see the current adult iterations of many of these characters might be disappointed as this Burger King team-up brings fans back to the original series that started it all. You can check out the figures below.

Burger King & Shueisha

Naruto’s Burger Crossovers

This recent North American collaboration isn’t the first time that the Hidden Leaf ninjas teamed up with Burger King in France earlier this year. Not only was this previous anime collaboration a meeting of worlds, the fast food chain even offered new burgers to celebrate the crossover. Around the world, various Shippuden franchises have teamed up with fast food restaurants, with many of these collabs never hitting the West. Luckily, it appears as though more eateries are taking the chance to dip their toes into the anime world.

Luckily, Boruto’s infamous “lemon burger” did not return following its infamous arrival in the anime’s filler episodes. While Studio Pierrot has confirmed that they are planning to return to the Hidden Leaf Village in the future, there hasn’t been word on when we can expect the anime adaptation to return. This fact is frustrating for many fans, especially considering what Pierrot had promised in the past.

On top of moving forward with Boruto’s story, Pierrot had previously confirmed that they were planning to return to the original series with four new episodes. While details regarding the new OG Naruto installments remain few and far between, they were initially delayed due to the production house stating that they needed more time for the animation. As Pierrot continues to follow a more seasonal approach to its anime properties, there’s no telling when we might expect Konoha to return, especially with both Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Black Clover on the horizon.

